Efforts to enhance senior care in St. Kitts and Nevis are being intensified by the Government as it seeks to ensure that older persons live a dignified and purpose-filled life as they age.

While giving an address to observe the International Day of Older Persons on October 01, 2022, the Honourable Isalean Phillip, Junior Minister responsible for Social Development, Aging and Disabilities et al, highlighted that the Ministry’s Senior Enrichment Programme, focuses on physical well being and healthy lifestyles; spiritual development, social and personal development; lifelong learning and skills development, and advocacy and community engagement.

“It is envisioned that these interventions would be instrumental in promoting active aging and raise awareness of the opportunities and challenges of aging persons in today’s rapidly evolving world,” Junior Minister Phillip stated.

“Furthermore, in a thrust to carve out space for the significant presence of older persons across the Federation, this administration is committed to branching out and building on the elderly care services being provided as part of community development and social services. Strategic plans for this new thrust include the establishment of an Elderly and Disability Services Unit, the drafting of legislation for the prevention of elderly abuse, reinstatement of the Golden Years Club, as well as staff training and recruitment of an additional cohort of home care officers to pilot a new elderly daycare programme in different communities,” she added.

The theme for the International Day of Older Persons is “Resilience of Older Persons in a Changing World.”

“I quite like this year’s theme because it encourages us to think about how resilient and adaptive we are as Kittitians and Nevisians,” the Junior Minister expressed. “As we commemorate this international observance for older persons, I’d like to acknowledge and appreciate the ten centenarians who are alive and well residing in our Federation today. Specifically, we have 6 in St. Kitts and 4 in Nevis. I think that having this number of centenarians among us is a testament to the strength and fortitude of our identity and heritage as Kittitians and Nevisians.”

Junior Minister Phillip said that the government values the meaningful contributions of older persons and implored the population to “cherish, involve, protect and respect all seniors.