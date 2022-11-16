The Right Hon. Dr. Denzil Douglas, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Economic Development et al, represented the Government of St Kitts and Nevis on Tuesday, November 15, as he spoke at a side event on enhancing women’s empowerment programmes for small businesses in the Caribbean at the 27th Session of the Conference of Parties (COP27) in Egypt.

The side event, in collaboration with the Taiwan International Cooperation and Development Fund (Taiwan ICDF), explored the challenges and opportunities of Women’s Economic Empowerment as COP recognizes November 15 as “Gender Day”.

Minister Dr. Douglas spoke on the topic, “A pathway towards building women’s resilience in crisis” as the Federation recognizes and celebrates gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls in climate policy and action.

He said, “We believe that women bear the brunt of the fallout from climatic disasters. Therefore, it is always important to provide solutions for their recovery and their resilience. Partnering with Taiwan ICDF has been very fruitful for St. Kitts and Nevis and we will continue expressing our friendship and partnership through forums such as these.”

The side event was hosted at St Kitts and Nevis’ Pavilion.