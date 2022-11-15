Civil servants received some welcomed news today, as Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew announced the payment of an extra month’s salary on November 22, 2022.



Prime Minister Dr. Drew made the announcement during his Press Conference held today, Tuesday, November 15 at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort Ballroom.



“Your Government has been methodical, prudent and pragmatic in carrying out the mandate you have elected us to undertake. I am therefore pleased to announce that after careful deliberation, an extra payment of one month’s salary, or what is termed ‘double salary’, will be paid on Tuesday, November 22, 2022…to all civil servants and Government Auxiliary Employees (GAEs) of St. Kitts and Nevis and the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), including Pensioners and STEP workers,” the honourable Prime Minister stated.



In making the announcement, Prime Minister Dr. Drew also urged Statutory Corporations to make similar payments to their employees during that time as well.



Moreover, the Finance Minister indicated that citizens and residents will also benefit from three Discounted VAT Rate Days, with the first day set for Friday, November 25, 2022.



Dr. Drew said, “As we navigate life after the pandemic, we continue to roll-out our COVID-19 Recovery Plan initiatives. In this regard and following consultations with the Ministry of Finance and others, the Cabinet has approved Discounted VAT Rate Days on Friday, November 25—in this initial one, vehicles will not be included—and Friday, December 16th and Saturday, December 17th which will include vehicles.”



On the Discounted Vat Rate Days, all VAT-registered businesses charge value-added tax at the rate of 5 percent on the sale of goods only. All tangible items that are presently subject to 17 percent VAT will qualify for the discounted VAT Rate.