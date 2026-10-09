Premier Brantley Meets With Iceland Drilling, COWI On Geothermal Drilling Preparations

Home / Local News / Premier Brantley Meets With Iceland Drilling, COWI…

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (October 6, 2026)- Premier of Nevis and Minister of Energy, the Honourable Mark Brantley, received an update on preparations for geothermal drilling on Nevis during a meeting with representatives from Iceland Drilling and COWI, an international engineering consultancy, at his office at Pinney’s Estate on Tuesday.

Premier Brantley met with Thorri Bjorn Gunnarsson, Civil Engineer with COWI, and Egill Arnar Sigurthorsson, Project Manager at Iceland Drilling. Also attending the meeting were Nelson Ald Stapleton, General Manager of the Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC), and Wakely Daniel, Permanent Secretary in the Premier’s Ministry.

Premier Brantley said the meeting provided an opportunity to assess the project’s progress, address outstanding challenges and explore solutions to accelerate its implementation. He noted that the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) and all other parties recognise the need for the project to advance expeditiously, given its potential to be transformative for Nevis.

“Where we are now is that the civil works need to be done, the water works need to be done, and so we’re trying to get a workaround bearing in mind that the various multinational agencies that we engage with, the funding agencies, that they sometimes have very lengthy processes and those processes are in fact anathema to us being able to move this project forward at pace.”

He said the successful execution of the project could significantly advance the economic development of Nevis and the Federation.

Mr. Stapleton described this renewable energy initiative as having the potential to be the “project of the decade for the region” and said NEVLEC is doing its part to help ensure its successful implementation.

During their visit to the island, the representatives conducted an inspection of the geothermal drilling site at Hamilton ahead of the commencement of civil works for the well pad. The work is intended to ensure that the site is ready to receive the drilling rig, which is expected to be mobilised to Nevis in the near future.

COWI is undertaking the civil works for the well pad, while Iceland Drilling Company will be responsible for carrying out the drilling.