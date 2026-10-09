Sagicor Reaches Key Milestone In One Caribbean Journey

Home / Business / Sagicor Reaches Key Milestone In One Caribbean…

Kingston, Jamaica and Bridgetown, Barbados — Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited (“Sagicor Jamaica”) today announced the publication of its Combined Scheme and Extraordinary General Meeting Booklet, along with related shareholder documents, marking an important milestone in the proposed creation of a more integrated Caribbean organisation.

The documents outline a two-stage reorganisation intended to bring Sagicor Jamaica and Sagicor Life Inc. (“SLI”) together under Sagicor Group Caribbean Limited (“Sagicor Caribbean”).

The first step in the proposed reorganisation is a Court-approved Scheme of Arrangement, under which Sagicor Caribbean would become the new listed entity, replacing Sagicor Jamaica on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (“JSE”). If the Scheme is approved by shareholders, sanctioned by the Court and becomes effective, Sagicor Jamaica shareholders will receive one Sagicor Caribbean share for each Sagicor Jamaica share held, leaving their proportional ownership unchanged immediately following the Scheme. Sagicor Caribbean would subsequently acquire SLI, bringing both Sagicor Jamaica and SLI under a common parent.

“This is an important milestone in our One Caribbean journey,” said Christopher Zacca, Chief Executive Officer of Sagicor Jamaica and Sagicor Caribbean. “The proposed reorganisation provides an opportunity to build a larger, stronger and more connected Caribbean financial services group. We encourage all shareholders to review the information provided and participate in the upcoming meetings.”

The transactions are intended to create a platform for sustainable regional growth, continued investment, and digital transformation. It is also expected to support better experiences for clients, broader opportunities for team members, and greater collaboration across Sagicor’s Caribbean businesses.

Zacca added: “By bringing together our Caribbean expertise, scale and capabilities, we can strengthen our regional impact and create lasting value for our shareholders and the communities we serve.”

Two shareholder meetings will be held in hybrid format on Wednesday, October 28, 2026:

• Court-Ordered Scheme Meeting: 10:00 a.m.

• Extraordinary General Meeting: 11:30 a.m.

Shareholders may participate in person at the Auditorium, Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited, R. Danny Williams Building, 28–48 Barbados Avenue, Kingston 5, or virtually through the designated online meeting platform. Shareholders may also appoint a proxy in accordance with the instructions contained in the meeting materials.

All eligible shareholders are encouraged to read the Combined Scheme and EGM Booklet and the related notices carefully and to participate in both meetings, whether in person, online or by proxy.

The shareholder documents and information on how to participate are available at https:/sagicor.info/scheme-of-arrangement and on the Jamaica Stock Exchange’s website at www.jamstockex.com.

The proposed reorganisation remains subject to shareholder approval, Court sanction, applicable regulatory and stock exchange approvals, and the satisfaction of other conditions.