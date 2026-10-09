MOE “Raises A Glass” To Teachers At Annual Teachers’ Day Cocktail

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Basseterre: St. Kitts, Tuesday, October 06, 2026: The Ministry of Education celebrated the dedication and contributions of the nation’s educators by hosting its annual Teachers’ Day Cocktail on Monday, October 05 at the Carambola Beach Club.

The event was held under the auspices of Ag. Prime minister and Minister of Education, Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, in recognition of World Teachers’ Day, observed under UNESCO’s theme, “Standing with teachers: 60 years of protecting the profession, advancing its status and shaping our futures.”

The event brought together educators, education officials, stakeholders and special guests to celebrate the invaluable contribution of teachers to the development of the nation. The event also provided an opportunity to recognize the dedication, resilience and professionalism of teachers, while reflecting on the importance of strengthening and advancing the teaching profession.

The evening featured remarks from the Minister of Education, and senior education officials, who expressed appreciation for teachers, and opportunities for colleagues and partners in education to connect and celebrate their shared commitment to shaping the future through education.

Teachers and members of the school’s administrative teams gathered in a relaxed and enjoyable atmosphere. Guests enjoyed refreshments, music, conversations, and a variety of activities prepared especially for the occasion. Teachers were also given an opportunity to relax and socialize with their colleagues away from their usual classroom responsibilities.