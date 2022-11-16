The Cabinet Ministers met under the Chairmanship of the Prime Minister, The Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, on Monday, 14th November 2022 and made several key decisions to improve the welfare of our people.

The Cabinet of Ministers welcomed members of the African Export-Import Bank (AFREXIMBANK) on their first official visit to St. Kitts and Nevis. This trip follows the highly successful inaugural AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum held in Barbados in September 2022, where Prime Minister, The Hon Dr Terrance Drew signed an agreement to strengthen collaboration and engagements between Africa and the Caribbean. The AFREXIMBANK team presented several proposed interventions and partnerships in the areas of: Solar power plants, Air and sea ports enhancements, Agriculture Production & Agro-Processing, Fish farming and processing facilities, Poultry processing, Healthcare services, Establishing Correspondent Banking Relationships, Creation of air and sea links between Africa and the Caribbean Region, and Training and knowledge sharing in key areas including e-government, special economic zones framework, and industrialization.

As a continuation of the government’s COVID-19 Recovery Plan initiatives, the Cabinet has approved the following Discounted VAT Rate Days:

, 2022. Kindly note there will be no VAT Discount on vehicle purchases on this date. Friday December 16th and Saturday December 17th, 2022 (inclusive of vehicle purchases).