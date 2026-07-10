‘Not In The Public Interest’: DPP Drops Kollision Band Members Arrest Matter

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By: Spokesman Newsroom

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Wednesday 8th July 2026) – Determining that it was not in the public interest for the proceedings to continue, has reportedly the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to discontinue the arrest case matter involving members of Kollision Band, after reviewing the circumstances surrounding allegations that the musicians played noisy instruments without a licence during the funeral procession of their late bandmate, Jermaine “Chubby” Clarke.

The decision came one day after seven members of the band were arrested and formally charged by the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, and amid widespread public attention and debate over the matter.

The charges stemmed from an incident on May 20, 2026, during Clarke’s funeral procession, when the musicians allegedly played noisy instruments on a public road without the required licence.

In a statement issued by the government’s media outlet SKNIS on Wednesday 8th July, information was relayed from the Director of Public Prosecutions’ Office (DPPO) indicating: “Having carefully reviewed the circumstances of this matter, including the context in which the alleged offence occurred, the Director of Public Prosecutions has concluded that it is not in the public interest for these proceedings to continue.”

The DPPO explained that while the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force has the important responsibility of maintaining peace, good order and public safety throughout the Federation, the Director of Public Prosecutions exercises an independent constitutional function in determining whether criminal proceedings should continue.

The Office noted that in every case, the Director must consider not only whether there is sufficient evidence to support a prosecution, but also whether proceeding with the matter is in the public interest.

According to the DPPO, several considerations informed the decision.

It was pointed out that: “The alleged offence is regulatory in nature and did not involve violence or any threat to public safety.”

The Office also stated: “The surrounding circumstances of the incident were carefully considered in assessing whether a criminal prosecution was the most appropriate response.”

The Office also stated: “The effective use of limited judicial resources requires that criminal trials be reserved for matters where prosecution is necessary, proportionate and in the public interest.”

The DPPO added that the Government intends to introduce the Diversionary Caution Bill, 2026, which will provide appropriate alternatives to prosecution for suitable minor offences.

The Office also noted: “A criminal prosecution may carry lasting consequences for individuals, including effects on employment and other opportunities, and such consequences should be imposed only where they are justified in the public interest.”

It further stated: “The administration of justice is strengthened when prosecutorial discretion is exercised independently, fairly and proportionately, while respecting the important law enforcement role performed by the Police.”

According to the DPPO, the matter highlights the importance of the proposed Diversionary Caution Bill, 2026, which has been under development over the past two years. Once enacted, the legislation will establish a formal cautioning framework to provide alternatives to prosecution for appropriate lower-level offences.

The Office explained that the proposed framework is intended to divert suitable individuals away from the formal criminal justice system where prosecution is unnecessary, while promoting accountability through measures such as community service, counselling, restorative measures or financial penalties proportionate to a person’s means.

The DPPO also disclosed that it had engaged with counsel representing members of Kollision Band and that it is understood the band has committed to producing anti-gang music or otherwise participating in an anti-gang public awareness campaign.

“The DPPO welcomes this positive response and their willingness to make a meaningful contribution to the Federation’s ongoing anti-gang and anti-violence efforts,” the statement said.

The Office reaffirmed its commitment to “the fair, independent and impartial administration of justice,” while also expressing support for the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force in the lawful execution of its duties.

On Tuesday 7th July, police announced that Erickson Williams Jr. of Carifesta Village, Jason Kyte of Greenlands, Travis James of Fiennes Avenue, Terrance Richards of St. Paul’s, Jahvian Barrett of Craddock Road, Nevis, Vern Pemberton of Ponds Extension and Travis Thompson of Gingerland, Nevis, were arrested and formally charged on warrants.

The charges stemmed from an incident on May 20, 2026, during Clarke’s funeral procession, when the musicians allegedly played noisy instruments on a public road without the required licence.

The incident occurred following the death of Clarke, 38, who was fatally shot while seated in his vehicle in Keys Village on Easter Sunday, 5th April, 2026.

Clarke, the lead singer of Kollision Band, was attacked shortly after performing at an event and later succumbed to his injuries at the Joseph N. France General Hospital.

His death prompted an outpouring of tributes locally and abroad, with many highlighting his contribution to St. Kitts and Nevis’ music industry and his role in Kollision Band’s success, including the group’s 2024-2025 Sugar Mas Road March victory.

Family, friends, band members and supporters gathered on May 20, 2026, to bid farewell to Clarke during funeral proceedings that later became the subject of the police charges.