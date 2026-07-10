TDC Supports Community Mural Project in Partnership with The Caribbean Foundation for Children and the Charlestown Secondary School

Home / Local News / TDC Supports Community Mural Project in Partnership…

A new mural is taking shape in Charlestown as part of a joint project with the St. Kitts Nevis Anguilla Trading and Development Company Limited (TDC), The Caribbean Foundation for Children and the Art Department of the Charlestown Secondary School.

“Floral Elegance” led by Art Teacher Ashira Hanley and involving students from the Charlestown Secondary School Art Department, seeks to transform selected community spaces in Charlestown into vibrant works of art that celebrate creativity, culture, and civic pride. Through the project, students are afforded the opportunity to apply their artistic talents beyond the classroom while contributing meaningfully to the beautification of their community.

Commenting on the company’s support, Mr. Ernie France, Head of Nevis Operations, said:

“At TDC, we believe that investing in young people extends beyond the classroom. Projects such as this encourage creativity, teamwork, and a sense of community ownership while providing students with a platform to showcase their talents. We are pleased to partner with the Caribbean Foundation for Children and the Charlestown Secondary School in bringing this inspiring initiative to life.”

Mr. Michael Henville, Chairperson of the Caribbean Foundation For Children Nevis Chapter expressed appreciation for TDC’s contribution, noting, “Partnerships with the corporate community play a vital role in expanding opportunities for students and enhancing educational experiences through real-world projects.”

He added, “Recognizing the value of arts education and community engagement, TDC ‘s support in providing paint and painting supplies to assist with the successful execution of this unique mural project, will help to further inspire artistic innovation, foster talent, and contribute to the social and cultural development.”

The collaborative venture aligns with TDC’s mission “to contribute meaningfully to the Economic, Social and Cultural Advancement of our Nation” is expected to be completed by Thursday 9th July 2026.