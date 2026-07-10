Chief Education Officer To Primary School Graduates: Choose Friends Wisely

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By: Spokesman Newsroom

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Wednesday 8th July 2026)- “Choose your friends wisely. The friends that you associate with in high school will shape your character and your influence.”

Those were the words of Chief Education Officer Francil Morris as he addressed the graduating Class of 2026 during the 25th Graduation Ceremony of the Violet Petty Primary School on Tuesday 7th July held at the Mount Carmel Baptist Church located in Bourryeau, under the theme ‘Bright Beginnings, Bright Dreams, A Future Full of Possibilities.’

Delivering the feature address, Morris urged students to make wise choices as they prepare to begin the next chapter of their educational journey, stressing that the company they keep in high school will have a lasting impact on their future.

He encouraged students to surround themselves with positive influences rather than peers who encourage negative behaviour.

“Surround yourself with those who encourage you to do better,” he said. “Those persons who encourage you to do wrong things and laugh about it and they can use their phone to capture it and put it up on their snap and stuff, those persons are not your friends.”

Drawing from his own life, Morris explained that making the right choices despite difficult circumstances helped shape his future.

“I speak to you from a point of experience. At the age of 14, I was head of my household with three younger siblings after my mother traveled overseas. And you know why I’m Chief Education Officer today? Because I chose my friends wisely.”

He reminded students that success comes from remaining committed to their ambitions.

“Focus on your academic goals,” he said. “I’m sure all of you have some sort of goal or something that you want to do when you grow up.”

Morris acknowledged that transitioning to high school can be challenging, noting that even educators have to adjust to the different environment.

“High school is a new environment. High school is not primary school,” he said.

Reflecting on his own career, he recounted spending 18 years in primary education before moving to the high school system, where he initially found the structure difficult to navigate.

“It took me almost a year plus to really understand how the system works in high school. And I’m saying to you, even as young persons going to be teenagers, it’s going to be a different environment.”

Despite those changes, he reminded graduates not to lose sight of the values instilled during their primary school years.

“Regardless of the environment, your education remains your greatest tool. Never lose sight of the foundation that you have built at the Violet Petty Primary School.”

Morris also encouraged the graduates to fully embrace their high school experience by participating in sports, clubs, quizzes and other extracurricular activities.

“Build memories, embrace the challenges and enjoy the process of growing up to be a productive citizen in the Federation,” he urged.

Recalling his tenure as principal, Morris said he consistently encouraged students not to allow poor decisions to derail their future.

“I spoke to my students and I told them in no uncertain terms, don’t let anybody rob you of your youth.”

He also shared an encounter with a student who believed his difficult home circumstances limited his opportunities.

The student explained that his family had no running water and relied on an outside toilet. Morris responded by revealing he had experienced similar hardships.

“I had no water. I used to use pit outside too. I used to have to head water… But you know what was my save and what got me out? Education.”

He said the student eventually graduated with six O-Level subjects, demonstrating that difficult beginnings do not determine one’s future.

Concluding his address, Morris left the graduates with three key pieces of advice.

“So essentially all I’m saying to you, three simple things. One, choose friends wisely. Two, stay focused, and when your chapter closes in high school, finish strong.”

He congratulated the graduating class on reaching an important milestone.

“Class of 2026 of the Violet Petty Primary School, congratulations on this fantastic achievement, and I wish you all a truly remarkable celebration today.”