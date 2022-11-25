On Tuesday, 22nd November, 2022, the Minister of Foreign Affairs et al, the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil L. Douglas, met with the Ambassador of the United States of America accredited to Saint Kitts and Nevis, Her Excellency Linda Taglialatela, during a working visit to the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis.

The conversation surrounded national, regional and international issues that would assist in modelling programmes and policies as part of the Government’s mandate.

Her Excellency was eager to learn of the Minister’s priorities for his Ministries as well as the national agenda. The Minister highlighted the transformation of Saint Kitts and Nevis from fossil fuel dependence to a renewable energy generating state, a reduction in the dependency on the Peace Programme, the ability to bridge the digital divide, the provision of employment opportunities for the young people, an increase in the manufacturing capacity of Saint Kitts and Nevis, as well as the advancement of agriculture to become one of the main drivers of the economy.

The Right Honourable Minister expressed his appreciation for the 39-year relationship between Saint Kitts and Nevis and the United States of America and is looking to further deepen and strengthen that bond.