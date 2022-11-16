ds of families whose income depends on tourism and agriculture. In many cases, it is a single mother, a taxi driver, a farmer…The glaring fragility of our small State is magnified. The severity of Loss and Damage is traumatic.”



The Minister also emphasized a call to the robust body of the United Nations to recognize The Republic of China (Taiwan) as an Observer State.



To strengthen her case, Minister Dr. Clarke cited Taiwan’s partnerships with several countries to reduce emissions. Added to that, she said, Taiwan is the world leader in renewable energy practices.



“In St. Kitts and Nevis,” she said, “we have embarked on a journey of green possibilities. Our goal is to become a model sustainable island state…our 39-year-old friendship with the ROC (Taiwan) supported our renewable energy efforts. Together, we have produced 2.5 megawatts of renewable energy to our citizens.”



Dr. Clarke determined that as a body, the UN must seek to address climate justice which includes climate finance.



COP 27 continues until 18th November, 2022.