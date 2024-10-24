Lobby at the JNF General Hospital Fully Renovated to a More Welcoming Space for All

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, October 22, 2024 (SKNIS) – After a year of extensive work, led by The Cable, the Foyer at the Joseph N. France (JNF) General Hospital has been completely transformed into a more inviting and welcoming space, with enhanced lighting and significant upgrades to the overall aesthetics of the facility.

The newly renovated JNF lobby was symbolically handed over to the Ministry of Health on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, during a ceremony that was attended by members of the Federal Cabinet led by Prime Minister and Minister of Health, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, representatives from The Cable, TDC Group of Companies and other private sector partners, as well as the hospital’s management team.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of The Cable, Patricia Walters, indicated that the foyer renovation project was conceptualised as part of the company’s community outreach initiative for its 40th-anniversary celebrations last year.

“Many of us at one point or another would have reason to pass through the lobby on our way to visit someone in the hospital or sit and await services, so we wanted to create a pleasant waiting atmosphere so whether you are waiting on passing through it would lift your spirits and add to the pleasant experience,” CEO Walters said.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew recorded his deep appreciation to The Cable, the TDC Group of Companies, and all the other stakeholders who partnered on this worthwhile project.

Dr. Drew added that the transformation of the JNF lobby was part of the government’s broader approach to enhancing the infrastructure and improving the medical services at the facility.

“There were significant issues of leakages at this institution. We invested heavily to address that, and I want to thank the Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) for partnering with us on the journey to stop the leaking at JNF,” Dr. Drew said. “Here at the JNF we have one of the highest specialists per capita available in the entire OECS and I dare say the whole of CARICOM and this means that JNF is advancing. We are on a journey to re-establish St. Kitts and Nevis’ healthcare system as a premier health system in the Caribbean, and we are achieving much in a short space of time,” Prime Minister Dr. Drew added.

The JNF Foyer renovation work included the introduction of a brighter colour scheme, improved lighting, the addition of new amenities such as a canteen, installation of larger television sets, polished and revamped flooring, the addition of new signage and improved landscaping.