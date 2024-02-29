Got NEWS? Email Us
Subscribe
Search
HomeGeneral NewsHealthcare Veteran Mary Miller Sallah to Begin On-Site Evaluation at J.N.F. Hospital...

Healthcare Veteran Mary Miller Sallah to Begin On-Site Evaluation at J.N.F. Hospital as Part of Accreditation Efforts

General NewsHealth

Published on

By Admin
Mrs. Mary Miller Sallah, Healthcare Operations Specialist
spot_img

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis, February 26, 2024 [Ministry of Health] – Today marks the beginning of a significant phase in the J.N.F. Hospital’s path towards accreditation, with Mrs. Mary Miller Sallah, a distinguished professional with 14 years of experience in healthcare operations, health system transformation, and quality improvement, initiating a week-long on-site visitation. This visit is a critical component of the ongoing assessment efforts aimed at achieving accreditation status for the hospital.

Mrs. Miller Sallah, known for her substantial contributions to healthcare institutions across the region, including in Antigua and the British Virgin Islands, begins her consultation process at J.N.F. Hospital with a strategic meeting involving the hospital’s administration and key health sector stakeholders. This meeting, held this morning in the J.N.F. conference room, sets the stage for a series of discussions focused on identifying gaps, setting timelines, and outlining the necessary steps, opportunities, and risks associated with the accreditation journey.

The quest for accreditation of the J.N.F. General Hospital is a prime objective spearheaded by the Prime Minister and Minister of Health, Dr. Terrance Drew, with Dr. Theodore Hanley serving as the special advisor to the Ministry of Health for Accreditation. This initiative underscores the commitment to enhancing the quality and standards of healthcare services provided to the community.

While Mrs. Miller Sallah’s initial visit is scheduled for one week, her engagement with the J.N.F. Hospital is part of a long-term collaboration aimed at supporting the institution’s continuous improvement efforts. This endeavor reflects the dedication of all involved parties to achieving a standard of excellence that benefits patients and the wider community.

Latest articles

Social Commentary

Teach Our Children Sportsmanship By Example

A recent episode at a sporting event for primary school athletes unfortunately set a different tone; not by the children but by some of the parents who apparently were in verbal disagreement with accusations of cheating which created quite a stir of public debate.
General News

Attorney General Defends Senior Parliamentary Officials Salary Pay Scale Adjustment Following 19-Year Gap

Attorney General Garth Wilkin has given reasoning for the government closing the 19-year gap since senior parliamentary officials received a salary increase, noting in part that some senior public servants, including permanent secretaries and some directors, are paid a higher salary than the ministers they report to.
General News

SKNT&LU Plans Online Campaign Leading Up To International Workers Day

Workers’ representative organisation, the St.Kitts-Nevis Trades and Labour Union (SKNT&LU) is currently in its preparation and planning stage to spearhead an online campaign leading up to International Workers’ Day, also known as Labour Day and May Day, observed yearly in most countries (including the Federation) on the first Monday in the month of  May.
Human Interest

“STOP CRYING…”

On topic of mental well-being, Clinical Mental Health Counsellor and President of the St.Kitts Mental Health Association Zahra Jacobs, is calling on society to be more mindful, particularly in how boys are taught and told how to express their emotions.

More like this

Social Commentary

Teach Our Children Sportsmanship By Example

A recent episode at a sporting event for primary school athletes unfortunately set a different tone; not by the children but by some of the parents who apparently were in verbal disagreement with accusations of cheating which created quite a stir of public debate.
General News

Attorney General Defends Senior Parliamentary Officials Salary Pay Scale Adjustment Following 19-Year Gap

Attorney General Garth Wilkin has given reasoning for the government closing the 19-year gap since senior parliamentary officials received a salary increase, noting in part that some senior public servants, including permanent secretaries and some directors, are paid a higher salary than the ministers they report to.
General News

SKNT&LU Plans Online Campaign Leading Up To International Workers Day

Workers’ representative organisation, the St.Kitts-Nevis Trades and Labour Union (SKNT&LU) is currently in its preparation and planning stage to spearhead an online campaign leading up to International Workers’ Day, also known as Labour Day and May Day, observed yearly in most countries (including the Federation) on the first Monday in the month of  May.

Subscribe

To get email updates from The Labour Spokesman.