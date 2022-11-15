The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis led by Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, celebrated its first 100 days in office on Monday, November 14, highlighting several major achievements to date.

Among notable achievements are the appointment of the first Female Governor General’s Deputy, Female Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly; payment of Honoraria to government employees who worked on the frontline during the Covid-19 Pandemic; introduction of a Financial Assistance Programme for any child in need of medical assistance only available overseas; payment of Economic Costs for all nationals studying at the University of the West Indies in all disciplines; passage of several key Legislations to modernize the legislative framework; the transition of the PAP Welfare Programme to the Ministry of Social Services to be revamped and improved, and the appointment of three (3) New Commissioners of Oaths to improve efficiencies at the Registry of Lands and High Court Registry.

“Your Government began working from day zero and has not rested. We know your expectations for us are high and we continue to strive to exceed those expectations. We have been swift in our actions in some areas and more deliberate and methodical in other areas. But in all spheres, we have been prudent and pragmatic,” said Prime Minister Dr. Drew during a national address on Monday, 14 November 2022, to mark the Government’s first 100 days in office.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew reiterated that the Government is indeed working.

“My fellow Cabinet colleagues and I have been working diligently. We have been attending key regional and international meetings and mending the broken bridges left by our predecessors while building new bonds of friendship and partnership to improve the well-being of our people,” said the Prime Minister. “We have been engaging our local ministerial staff and community organizations to gain an even better understanding of the critical needs of our people and the mechanisms we should employ to solve their problems.”

Dr. Drew added that the Government is off to a good start and will not be complacent. In fact, he pledged to be proactive, adding that “we will not be content with average, we will strive for excellence. We will not be boastful, we will serve with humility, honesty and compassion.”

Prime Minister Dr. Drew thanked the people of St. Kitts and Nevis for their “support and your patience during these first 100 days” and looks forward to working with citizens and residents “to rebuild and restore our proud nation.”



Other achievements include but are not limited to sourcing over 4000 electronic devices to enhance learning for our children; consultation and passage of the Civil Aviation (Amendment) Act, an OECS initiative allowing the ECCAA Director-General to make safety and security regulations at airports; re-established the Water Board to address the urgent water problem throughout St Kitts; approval of a project to build two partially solar-powered desalination plants; passage of the Domestic Violence (Amendment) Act enhancing protection for victims of domestic violence, providing swifter access to justice; financial assistance to the SKNFA Super Six Playoff teams, and State Visit to Taiwan which included Members of the National Assembly and Nevis Island Assembly for the first time in the nation’s history.