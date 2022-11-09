St. Kitts and Nevis’ Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas reflected on the long-standing relationship between the Republic of China (Taiwan) and the Federation at a dinner on Tuesday, November 08, 2022, in Taiwan. The dinner was hosted by His Excellency. Dr. Jaushieh Joseph Wu, Taiwan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs.

“St. Kitts and Nevis and the Republic of China (Taiwan) have established a strong bilateral relationship for nigh four decades. I have had the good fortune and privilege to shape the contours of our bilateral engagement for the twenty years of my service as Prime Minister,” said Minister Douglas. “I can, therefore, attest to the immense value derived by both countries from this rock-solid relationship, which we have engendered, one which is based on a formidable platform built by values we share, values such as the promotion of democracy, good governance, respect for human rights, and the rule of law.”

Foreign Affairs Minister Douglas said that the “geographical distance” of both countries does not hinder us from “working closely together to uphold our shared values or strengthen our mutually beneficial relationship yielding tangible and intangible outcomes.”

Minister Douglas, who is also responsible for International Trade and Investment, highlighted the manufacturing sector, a key contributor to the economic success of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“As we take our bilateral relationship into its fourth decade, I would wish for us to seriously consider placing a sharper focus on initiatives geared toward promoting trade and investment at the government-to-government, business-to-business, and public-private partnership levels,” he said. “In St. Kitts and Nevis, we have over the past fifty years developed a strong manufacturing sector with electronic and electrical parts and components which we export to the United States and the European Union. Our workers in this sector are highly skilled and ready to work! We are convinced that the continued growth and development of our manufacturing sector will redound to the further growth and expansion of our economy,” Dr. Douglas added.

Minister Douglas called for the opportunity to “promote dialogues among small and medium-sized enterprises” in St. Kitts and Nevis and ROC (Taiwan) as this will “increase and strengthen the bonds of friendship and deepen the level of integration” between both countries.

Minister Douglas is currently in the ROC (Taiwan) as part of Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew’s delegation. The team left the Federation on November 05 for a four (4) day State Visit.