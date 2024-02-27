First Cohort of Participants Set to Graduate Phase One of the Elevate Programme

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, February 22, 2024 (SKNIS) – The first group of individuals has successfully completed phase one of training under the ELEVATE Programme, and as such will be part of the first cohort of graduates from the pioneering initiative that is aimed at empowering marginalised and at-risk individuals.

Thiswas highlighted by Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew during the February 22, 2024, Sitting of the National Assembly under the section ‘Statement by Ministers’.

“In the second week of January, a successful Training of Trainers was conducted with a diverse cohort from the private sector, the Ministries of Small Business, and Social and Community Development. The first group of participants, approximately ninety (90) individuals from the communities of Basseterre, Ottley’s, Old Road and Molineux, has completed their training and is preparing to graduate from phase one of the programme,” Prime Minister Dr. Drew said.

Thesuccessful participants of phase one underwent critical training in interpersonal and career development and financial literacy. The financial literacy training covered a range of topics including developing a budget; tracking income and expenses; cultivating a saving habit; debt management, and strategies for wealth and asset building.

PrimeMinister Drew stated that the second cohort of participants is set to commence training on March 04, 2024. During this time, programme officials will continue their efforts to secure job attachments for the participants who will now move on to phase two of their training.

Lookingahead, the honourable prime minister said that a number of projects will be rolled out in the coming weeks under the umbrella of the ELEVATE Programme, which officially replaced the Alternative Lifestyle Pathways Programme, commonly referred to as the Peace Programme, in July 2023.

“Future plans include the launch of the ELEVATE through Entrepreneurship Programme in the next quarter and the piloting of the Cash in Queen financial planning programme for women and girls during the upcoming Easter break in high schools. Additionally, a three-month ELEVATE Youth programme will be piloted in two communities starting this March,” he said.

PrimeMinister Drew said the government, with the assistance of professionals and experts, put much thought, planning and coordination “to bring a programme onstream that will be transparent and redound in the true rehabilitation or the true training of those who are the participants of the programme, and so this programme will be deeply integrated into the communities to reach those it is intended to reach.”

Personsare encouraged to visit the ELEVATE website at https://www.elevate.gov.kn/ or visit the office located on the Bay Road to learn more about the ELEVATE programme.