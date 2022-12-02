The Federation of St Kitts and Nevis is in the midst of preparing its very first Voluntary National Review (VNR) with technical assistance from the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC).

Mr. Cosbert Woods

On Tuesday 29th November, key stakeholders convened at a workshop dubbed “VNR Validation and SDG Training” at the CUNA Conference Room.

This workshop ran for two days with Day one focusing on presenting the final Voluntary National Report to key stakeholders showing commitment and maintaining momentum for the ongoing implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) also called the 2030 Agenda. This Agenda envisions a secure world, free of poverty and hunger, access to quality education and universal health coverage, and an end to environmental degradation, among others.

Stakeholders at Meeting

On Day two, the dialogue continued with the SDG Workshop which included discussions on several matters of priority including the process related to meeting the 2030 Agenda. Discussions also centered on the potential role of the private sector, civil society and specific interest groups, in terms of partnering with the government on the implementation of private-public sector partnerships for renewable energy, for example.

Minister for Sustainable Development et al, Hon. Dr. Joyelle Clarke introduced the Federation’s VNR Report and emphasized the Ministry’s role. She also highlighted the vision and strategy behind the country’s VNR reporting and SDG implementation, tying this to the Small Island States Agenda. She said this is important to integrate a sustainable framework that involves Civil Society Organisations and the public and private sectors.

Meanwhile, Cosbert Woods, UN Country Coordinating Officer for St Kitts and Nevis gave an overview of the UN’s multi-country Sustainable Development Framework, the UN Country Implementation Plan objectives, and an implementation and monitoring plan.

St Kitts and Nevis intends to present its VNR Report at The UN High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development in July 2023.