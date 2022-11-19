Eight gentlemen were recognized as positive role models and awarded for their outstanding contributions to St. Kitts and Nevis at a ceremony on Friday (November 18) organized by the Ministry of Gender Affairs in celebration of International Men’s Day. International Men’s Day is observed annually on November 19, 2022.

The awardees were Rodney Browne recognized for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development, Elmo Burke for First Response, Recaldo Richards for Environment and Sanitation, Clive Saunders for Community Service and Activism, and Sylvester Huggins for Creative Economy and Cultural Arts.

The Prime Minister’s Man of the Year Award was awarded to cricket icon Elquemedo Willett. The Director’s Men of Valour Award went to Jahrick Crossley, while the Legacy Award was received by Leroy Willett.

Director of Gender Affairs, Virgil Jeffers said Friday’s ceremony reaffirms the nation’s gratitude.

“To our men, we say we care. We appreciate you for all that you have done and are doing,” he stated while advising them to prioritize meaningful relationships, to show affection and empathy, to apologize when needed, and to celebrate differences.

Cabinet officials attending the ceremony were Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, Junior Minister responsible for Gender Affairs, the Honourable Isalean Phillip, and Cabinet Secretary Dr. Marcus Natta.

Prime Minister Drew made a toast to the awardees. He cited the local theme for the men’s celebration, which is Gender Equality: The Role of Men and Boys in Building and Maintaining Positive Relations and stressed the value of positive males.

“The men who were awarded tonight are really an embodiment of what that last part of the theme says,” expressed Prime Minister Dr. Drew. “They have demonstrated their commitment to their different fields of endeavour, to their craft, and that has resulted in helping to build positive relationships that resulted in them being recognized tonight.”

The Prime Minister singled out sanitation worker Recaldo Richards and commended his service to the country as a whole, and to elderly persons in his community. Richards volunteers to clean the area of seniors who are unable to do so. Dr. Drew also extended special commendation to Jahrick Crossley whose volunteer service to humanity extended to a stint in Nairobi, Kenya.

In saluting the men and boys across St. Kitts and Nevis, and the world at large, Honourable Dr. Drew said “You are never forgotten. We do appreciate you.” He then lead the audience in three cheers to all males.