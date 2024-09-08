Constituency Number Eight Labour Branch hosts successful Back to School Fair

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, September 2, 2024 (MMS-SKN) — Students of all ages from Constituency Number Eight and the greater Basseterre area who attended the St. Kitts and Nevis Labour Party Constituency Number Eight Back to School Fair held on Saturday August 31, returned to their respective schools today Monday (September 2) properly rejuvenated and ready to interact with their teachers and colleagues.

Member of the Executive Branch, St. Kitts Nevis Labour Party Constituency Number Eight (left) supervises the distribution of school supplies to these pre-schools, as Prime Minister the Hon Dr Terrance Drew and his wife Mrs Diani Prince-Drew look on. Clockwise from top: Sweet Sister Sensia engages the children, behind her is DJ Patrick ‘Daddy Source’ Percival; children taking part in ‘Red Light, Green Light, 123…’; children taking part in musical chairs; children taking part in archery. PM Drew chats with the children: There were very long lines by the ice cream truck owned by Mr Leroy Primus of I-Queen Ice Cream. When children came into the park, they were issued with a ticket that they used to redeem various foods and drinks, and ice cream. Clockwise from top: Prime Minister Drew with children at one of the bouncing castles; witnesses a child’s hair being done by Ms Demetria Jones; witnesses a child having face painting by Mrs Corrinne Flanders; dental checks by Premier Dental Limited. Prime Minister and Area Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher Eight, the Hon Dr Terrance Drew, addressing scores of children who had attended the St. Kitts and Nevis Labour Party Constituency Number Eight Back to School Fair, at the Heroes’ Park.



Sponsored by the Area Parliamentary Representative, who is also the Prime Minister of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Hon Dr Terrance Drew, the event was held at the National Heroes Park in Conaree, under the theme ‘Get Ready… Get Set… Get Learning’ and indeed the children and even their parents did exactly that.

Children were entertained through an assortment of games, bouncing castles, had their hair done for girls, and hair cut for the boys, had lots of food including barbecue chicken wings, drinks and even ice cream, dental checks by Premier Dental Limited, face painting and picture taking among others.

Music was provided by DJ Patrick ‘Daddy Source’ Percival, who never got tired of reminding them to put garbage in the provided bins, and they followed him to the letter as there was no littering at the Heroes’ Park on that day in spite of the heavy traffic by people.

However the person who captivated their attention more was renowned female DJ Ms Michelle Stokes, better known as Sweet Sister Sensia who engaged their minds by a wide field of question, and provided the winners with school stationery. She later engaged them in a fun game ‘Red Light, Green Light, 123…’ which they loved so much as it was held in several rounds, and finally musical chairs for the different age groups, ending it with mothers also competing.

When the Prime Minister arrived in the company of his wife Mrs Diani Prince-Drew, they were mobbed by the overjoyed children, many seeking to have pictures taken with either the Prime Minister or his wife, and sometimes with both of them. He addressed them before he toured the entire park, interacting with the children and their parents in whatever activity that they were engaged in, and also with the various vendors who were providing the services.

“When you go to school you listen to your teachers; you carry out the work you are supposed to do that the teachers instruct you to carry out and you treat each other with respect – that is important,” Prime Minister the Hon Dr Drew told the attentive children, who had temporarily stopped their activities to listen to him.

He advised them to try not to disrespect each other but to treat each other with respect, kindness and care, and love, stressing that was important when Monday came around, They were further advised to make sure that they do not get involved in bullying, and not to treat anyone with disrespect or to make fun of anyone.

“If your friend needs help, what are you supposed to do?” he asked. While many murmured answers, he went on to tell them to help their friends, and that when they go back to school on Monday that they go back positive and read to learn and to make sure that they take in all that they can.

When he asked them if they were ready to go back to school, they roared a prolonged ‘yeeees’, to which he thanked them for saying that they were ready to go back to school.

“So enjoy yourself, enjoy school, be kind to each other, respect each other, carry out the work you are supposed to do, and you will be successful children and great adults here in St. Kitts and Nevis,” assured the Honourable Prime Minister. “Happy to see all of you, enjoy yourselves, continue to make sure that you do what you have to do, take care – bye!”

Before the Prime Minister left, he witnessed the distribution of school supplies to all the children, starting with the preschoolers. The distribution was done by members of the Executive Branch of St. Kitts Nevis Labour Party Constituency Number Eight, who were led by their chairperson, Ms Avonelle Martin.