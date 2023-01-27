Citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis are invited to apply for scholarships to pursue Medical Specialties in the United Mexican States.

The courses will be conducted in Spanish, and as such, applicants must be fluent in the language. All documents must be accompanied by a Spanish-translated copy and submitted electronically at https://sigca.sre.gob.mx/login.

Further information relating to the process and the documents required may be accessed at https://www.gob.mx/amexcid/documentos/convocatoria-de-especialidades-medicas-amexcid-2022?state=published

After applying online, candidates are required to print the application form and submit it, along with requisite documents to Ms. Jamilah Adams at the Human Resource Department located at Government Headquarters.

The application deadline is March 01, 2023.