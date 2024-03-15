Got NEWS? Email Us
Climate-Smart Homes Handed Over to Government, Then to Deserving Families

PM Drew presents keys to Shamarah Huggins
Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 14, 2024 (SKNIS): The two climate-smart model homes developed by East Coast Housing Development (ECHD) Ltd were officially handed over to the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis on Thursday (March 14, 2024) during a ceremony at Conaree.

Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister responsible for Housing, the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, and several members of the Federal Cabinet joined officials from the National Housing Corporation (NHC) and ECHD to witness the momentous occasion.

Jonelle Rawlins, NHC’s General Manager, said that the ceremony “marked a significant milestone in our collective journey towards redefining the landscape of housing development in our beloved nation.”

She expressed that the two model homes and the 2,000-plus homes that will follow in the coming years are described as smart, as they incorporate more than technological features.

“While these homes certainly incorporate advanced construction technology, materials and methodologies, their smartness extends beyond the digital realm to encompass a holistic approach to sustainability, efficiency and a quality of life,” Ms. Rawlins added.

Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Hanley congratulated the local contractors who stepped forward to be trained in the new construction method that utilizes concreform, steel meshes, and concrete.

Dep. PM Hanley with new homeowner Belinda Buchanan

“Together we are shaping the future of housing,” he said, describing the homes as havens for families. “They have been meticulously designed to withstand disasters ensuring the safety of residents. … These homes also allow for expansion on the top providing families with the flexibility to grow without hassle.”

“These homes represent our commitment to progress, innovation, and the well-being of our citizens” Dr. Hanley continued, noting that the design aligns with the agenda to transform St. Kitts and Nevis into a sustainable island state.

Special commendation was expressed to all involved in the construction process, as well as Ambassador, His Excellency Leon Natta-Nelson and the NHC Board for guiding the initiative. TDC Ltd was recognized for outfitting the homes, the Craft House for constructing the cupboards, and Rams Supermarket for stocking the cupboards with groceries.

At the end of the ceremony, the keys to the climate-smart home at Conaree were presented to Shamarah Huggins while Belinda Buchanan received the keys to the Taylor’s home.

