Effective from Tuesday, November 15, 2022, vehicular traffic exiting Port Zante from the Sands Complex end can now turn left into Basseterre, providing easier access to the city centre, especially for tour and taxi operators.

This was according to the Honourable Marsha Henderson, Minister of Tourism, during a special Prime Minister’s Press Conference on November 15 at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort Ballroom, where she updated citizens and residents at home and abroad on achievements in the sector to date.

“One of the things we were able to do for the tour and taxi operators is get an assessment done on the traffic flowing into Basseterre out of Port Zante, that is, to turn left into town from Port Zante East,” said the Honourable Minister of Tourism, Marsha Henderson. “This, of course, results in our visitors being able to have the scenic view into Basseterre.”

Minister Henderson said that consultations were held with the relevant stakeholders as their input was significantly important.

“We have worked hard with our partners – the police and public works – and we are doing an assessment of the traffic for a trial period so that we can, at the end of the month, make an informed decision as to the flow of traffic,” said the Honourable Henderson. “We want to thank our partners for working with us in that initiative as well.”

According to Minister Henderson, although the traffic lights will not signal a left turn arrow, proper signage will be erected to show the change in the flow of traffic.

In September of this year, the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs, the Honourable Garth Wilkin met with the Commissioner of Police and Senior Police Officers within the Traffic Department to discuss the importance of road safety. Of note, is the implementation of proper road signage which he said will explain to all road users, especially the thousands of tourists/visitors expected during the peak season, the lawful way to utilize the traffic features to make road use safer.