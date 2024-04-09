Got NEWS? Email Us
CCCU Donates Smart Electronic Item to Cradles Learning Centre

CCCU Donates Smart Electronic Item to Cradles Learning Centre

BusinessGeneral News

Published on

By Admin
Parents, past students and staff at the breif ceremony where Caribbean Confederation of Credit Unions donated a Smart Board to Cradles Learning Centre.
Basseterre, St. Kitts, Monday, April 08, 2024: In a gesture aimed at enhancing early childhood education, the Caribbean Confederation of Credit Unions (CCCU) has generously donated a Smart Board to the Cradles Learning Centre. The brief ceremony which took place on Monday, April 08, marked a significant contribution to the educational development of young learners. 

Ms. Denise Garfield, General Manager of CCCU, highlighted the importance of listening to the needs of the community and taking proactive steps to address them. 

“Last year the Board of Directors of the Caribbean Confederation of Credit Unions took a decision to get more involved in the community that we are physically based in. We met with the team at Cradles, we asked them what their needs and priorities were and one of those priorities was getting a Smart Board to teach the children. As such, we are grateful to present the Smart Board to the Cradles Learning Centre this morning.”

Ms. Kimona Browne, director of Early Childhood Development Unit (ECDU), extended sincere appreciation to CCCU for its inestimable contribution. 

“Today, we gather not only to celebrate the growth and progress of this centre, but also to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Caribbean Confederation of Credit Unions, for their invaluable contribution. This generous donation has arrived at a crucial time, enabling us to enhance the learning environment for our young leaners. This support reaffirms the power of collaboration, and highlights the importance of community partnerships, in nurturing the potential of our children.”

Gratitude to was expressed to CCCU by Ms. Khadijah Mulley, teacher at Cradles Learning Centre,

“To the Caribbean Confederation of Credit Unions, we sincerely appreciate your kind and generous donation to the children. This 55-inch interactive white board enables us to further engage our students in active participation in, not only learning concepts but as we integrate technology in the classroom. Our future leaders will be equipped with the skills necessary to

navigate a world that is becoming more effective and efficient in productivity driven by advances in technology.”

The donation from the CCCU represents a significant milestone in the journey of Cradles Nursery towards excellence in education. It serves as a testament to the transformative power of partnerships in driving positive change within communities and empowering young minds to reach their full potential. 

