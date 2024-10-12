Got NEWS? Email Us
Subscribe
Search
HomeGeneral NewsCARICAD Pays Courtesy Visit to Ministry of Education

CARICAD Pays Courtesy Visit to Ministry of Education

General News

Published on

By Admin
CARICAD Pays Courtesy Visit to Ministry of Education
spot_img

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Wednesday, October 09, 2024: A delegation from the Caribbean Centre for Development Administration (CARICAD) made a courtesy call on the Ministry of Education, meeting with key officials including the Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, Minister of Education, and Permanent Secretary Lisa-Romayne Pistana on Tuesday, October 08.

CARICAD’s visit to St. Kitts and Nevis forms part of a strategic partnership with the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC), aimed at developing the institution’s strategic plan for the period 2025 to 2027. This plan is intended to guide the college’s growth and development over the next three years.

As part of the initiative, CARICAD has been hosting engagement sessions with several stakeholders, which began on October 7 and will continue through October 11. These sessions involve discussions with key figures in education, government, and the wider community to ensure a comprehensive and inclusive approach to CFBC’s future planning.

The ongoing sessions are expected to produce valuable insights that will shape CFBC’s strategic direction, benefiting students, faculty, and the broader community.

Latest articles

General News

Prime Minister Dr. Drew Calls for an Urgent Need to Scale Up the Federation’s Response to the Threats of NCDs

With Noncommunicable Diseases (NCDs) and their complications still regarded as significant contributors to deaths in St. Kitts and Nevis, Prime Minister and Minister of Health, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, is challenging health practitioners, non-governmental organisations, and the private sector to work collaboratively in an effort to accelerate interventions to combat the NCD challenge.
General News

Prime Minister Drew to Deliver National Address on the Evolution of the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme

Prime Minister of the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Honourable Dr Terrance M Drew, will deliver a national address on Thursday, October 17, 2024, focusing on two critical pillars of the nation's future: the evolution of the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme and the Sustainable Island State Agenda.
General News

Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis Announces the Budget 2025 National Forum

The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis is excited to invite the public, private sector, and civil society to the Budget 2025 National Forum, scheduled for Wednesday, October 30, 2024, from 9:30 AM to 3:00 PM at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort Ballroom. This pivotal event is set to engage stakeholders in meaningful discussions that will shape the national economic strategy for the coming year.
General News

Dr Steve D Whittaker to Deliver Keynote Address at Saint Kitts and Nevis’ First-Ever National Dialogue on Indoor Air Quality

The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis is proud to announce that Dr Steve D Whittaker, a globally renowned expert in environmental health and air quality, will deliver the keynote address at the highly anticipated National Dialogue on Indoor Air Quality: Understanding the Challenges and Finding Solutions, taking place on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at 9:00 AM at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort Ballroom.

More like this

General News

Prime Minister Dr. Drew Calls for an Urgent Need to Scale Up the Federation’s Response to the Threats of NCDs

With Noncommunicable Diseases (NCDs) and their complications still regarded as significant contributors to deaths in St. Kitts and Nevis, Prime Minister and Minister of Health, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, is challenging health practitioners, non-governmental organisations, and the private sector to work collaboratively in an effort to accelerate interventions to combat the NCD challenge.
General News

Prime Minister Drew to Deliver National Address on the Evolution of the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme

Prime Minister of the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Honourable Dr Terrance M Drew, will deliver a national address on Thursday, October 17, 2024, focusing on two critical pillars of the nation's future: the evolution of the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme and the Sustainable Island State Agenda.
General News

Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis Announces the Budget 2025 National Forum

The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis is excited to invite the public, private sector, and civil society to the Budget 2025 National Forum, scheduled for Wednesday, October 30, 2024, from 9:30 AM to 3:00 PM at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort Ballroom. This pivotal event is set to engage stakeholders in meaningful discussions that will shape the national economic strategy for the coming year.