CARICAD Pays Courtesy Visit to Ministry of Education

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Wednesday, October 09, 2024: A delegation from the Caribbean Centre for Development Administration (CARICAD) made a courtesy call on the Ministry of Education, meeting with key officials including the Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, Minister of Education, and Permanent Secretary Lisa-Romayne Pistana on Tuesday, October 08.

CARICAD’s visit to St. Kitts and Nevis forms part of a strategic partnership with the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC), aimed at developing the institution’s strategic plan for the period 2025 to 2027. This plan is intended to guide the college’s growth and development over the next three years.

As part of the initiative, CARICAD has been hosting engagement sessions with several stakeholders, which began on October 7 and will continue through October 11. These sessions involve discussions with key figures in education, government, and the wider community to ensure a comprehensive and inclusive approach to CFBC’s future planning.

The ongoing sessions are expected to produce valuable insights that will shape CFBC’s strategic direction, benefiting students, faculty, and the broader community.