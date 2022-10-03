The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is pleased to inform the general public that the Organization of American States (OAS), in collaboration with the MIU City University of Miami, is offering scholarship opportunities for 2022 in the following programmes:

Bachelor’s in business administration + Expert Certificate

Bachelor’s in computer engineering + Expert Certificate

International master’s in business administration + Expert Certificate

Master’s in educational leadership, Management and New Technologies + Expert Certificate.

Scholarships will cover 60% of study fees, the other 40% of which students will be expected to cover themselves.

Interested persons should apply to MIU via their online portal at:

https://crm.miuniversity.edu/application-%20form/?utm_source=other&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=oas_miucityuniver sity&utm_content=pdfen&utm_term=oea-web.

Persons should also note that the deadline for submission of applications is 20th November, 2022.