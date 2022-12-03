An atmosphere of joy, gratitude and a renewed commitment to serving others and excelling personally permeated the St. Kitts Marriott Resort Ballroom on Wednesday (November 30, 2022) during the Special Sitting of the Federal Parliament to recognize the 25 Most Remarkable Teens.



The teens themselves were beaming with pride as they received accolades and their respective awards from various Members of Parliament. Reflecting on that proud moment, 17-year-old Kahly-el Ward said that his selection as a member of the 2022 class was “truly humbling.” The Scholar-Athlete said that this recognition was not entirely surprising given his success on and off of the basketball court, but he pledges to continue representing the Federation proudly.



Another awardee Maija Lake, 19, believes fiercely in the old adage ‘it is better to give than receive.’ She was recognized for Youth Activism.



“Knowing that I usually give back to my community, it feels really good to be recognized as one of those people who are there for people who don’t have it as much as I do. You should always give back to people because you don’t know what they are going through,” she said



Fourteen-year-old Brianna Paul was awarded in the category of Leadership and Volunteerism. She shared similar sentiments as Maija and encouraged peers to pay it forward whenever possible.



“It’s not a waste of time to help others. Just try your best and know that it’s not about what people see but it’s about what God sees,” she stated.



Malachi Tucker-Gumbs, who was awarded in the category of Performing Arts, was completely ecstatic to receive the prestigious award.



“I feel so overwhelmed. Words can’t express what this means to me. I have to thank God, I have to thank my church and friends and family. I am grateful for this,” the 16-year-old expressed.



Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Youth Empowerment said that he was amazed at how life-changing the programme has been since it began in 2011.



“I had no idea that this programme would have blossomed into one of the most outstanding youth award ceremonies in the entire Eastern Caribbean,” he said, congratulating the staff at the Department of Youth Empowerment and others for their commitment to engage and grow the nation’s youth.