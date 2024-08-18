Autopsy: Uncle, Nephew Die From Head Gunshots 

By: Spokesman Newsroom

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Thursday 15th August 2024)- Autopsies have confirmed that the recent deaths of 30-year-old Devon Parris and his 9-year-old nephew, J’Marni Smithen, were due to severe cranioencephalic trauma caused by gunshot wounds to the head.

The police public relations department has informed that post-mortem examinations were conducted on August 12, 2024, at the JNF Hospital Mortuary by resident pathologists Dr. Adrian Nunez and Dr. Naudica Philip.

The tragic discovery of the bodies was made on Friday, August 2, near Newton Ground Bay, St. Kitts.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force responded after a concerned citizen reported seeing a suspicious vehicle in the area. Upon arrival, officers found the bodies of Parris, of Stoney Grove, Nevis, and Smithen, of Craddock Road, Nevis, inside a red Honda Fit, registration number R 66. Both were found lying face down with apparent gunshot wounds to their heads.

Preliminary investigations reveal that Parris and Smithen had left a relative’s home on the afternoon of Thursday, August 1, intending to attend a birthday party at Caribbean Cinemas.

When they failed to arrive at their destination and repeated calls to Parris’s phone went unanswered, concerns grew among family members. The next morning, their lifeless bodies were discovered inside the vehicle, which had been partially concealed in some bushes facing south near the sea in Newton Ground.

District Medical Officer Dr. Medrano arrived at the scene and pronounced the two deceased at approximately 11:10 AM. Crime Scene Personnel were also on hand to process the area and collect items of evidential value.

The police have again extended its condolences to the families affected by this tragic incident with assurance given to The public that the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to contact the Violent Crime Unit at 662-3468 or

the crime hotline at 707.