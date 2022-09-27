The importance of road safety, the implementation of proper road signage, penalties for infringing traffic laws and a new home for the Traffic Department were discussed when the Attorney General and Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs, Hon. Garth Lucien Wilkin met with the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hilroy Brandy and senior Police Officers within the Traffic Department of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) on September 26, 2022.

In an effort to increase road safety, the Attorney General and the Senior Police Officers discussed and agreed that as a matter of urgency proper signage will be erected at roundabouts and traffic lights to explain to all road users (especially the thousands of tourists/visitors expected during our upcoming peak season) the lawful way to utilize those traffic features to make road use safer.

“Sleeping policemen (speed bumps) were recommended to deter speeding, a major problem in our Federation, exacerbated by the increase in motor vehicles on the road and lawlessness of some motorists,” the Attorney General said.

“We agreed that curbing societal criminality begins with deterring petty offences, like traffic infractions. The Chambers will therefore draft a new traffic ticketing law which will include demerit points, whereby a person can lose his or her driver’s licence by accumulating a certain number of demerit points. This will deter reckless driving, especially by persons who make their living driving,” he added.

“This proposed law will also seek to streamline the traffic ticket payment system by making non-payment a restriction on future vehicle and driver’s licencing, which will reduce the current backlog of traffic cases within the Magistrate’s Court system,” he said.

“Lastly, we have agreed to advocate for the relocation of the Traffic Department to a more spacious and convenient home which can accommodate vehicle registration, licencing and insurance in one location, thereby eliminating the need for persons to travel to various offices throughout Basseterre to process vehicle sales and registration,” the Honourable Attorney General said.