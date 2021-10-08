BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Thursday 7th October 2021)-A death rumour about public figure Winston ‘Zack’ Nisbett better known as ‘De Doctor of Culture’ has awakened his mindset about life and the people around him in positive and uplifting ways.

Such were the sentiments he shared when interviewed by this reporter on Wednesday 6th October 2021.

For him, he has been experiencing a moment of ‘receiving his flowers while he can still smell them’ as the popular saying goes, and is grateful for the outpour of love and support from individuals who have expressed happiness and relief that he still on the land of the living.

Upon answering his cellphone, Nibsett’s early on conversation was about him being out and about to buy some refreshment beverages for visitors to the Zack’s Historical- Cultural Library and Museum located at Buckley’s Estate.

The well-known cultural preservationist also spoke excitedly about his ongoing visits to primary schools whilst adding that teachers and students have shown happiness to see him, especially during visits this week in light of that dark rumour.

“I’m elated…the response from people is overwhelming. When these things happen you get to know who is there for you, and I have been told not to take it lightly. People are still calling [me on my phone].”

He also spoke about an interaction he had while shopping at the nearby Best Buy supermarket in the community where he resides saying: “I went in Best Buy, and one of the cashiers she called me and said ‘Zack come over on this side’. When I got to her said she: ‘I feel so good I see you that’s why I said come over here. Come let me give you a hug’.”

When sked what he has to say the public about his energy level and mindset at this point, he expressed: “It energizes me more. It gives me the impetus to do more. You’ll see a lot more action out of the Doctor of Culture.”

As it relates to how the rumour got started, Nisbett suspects that it appears to have come about following the recent death of his “good friend” who carried the nickname ‘Doc’. However, in recalling some of the details linked to the rumour which he heard, he commented: “Some people are malicious; you can’t go with them.”

As gathered, the rumour led him to getting numerous calls from relatives, friends and well-wishers both at home and overseas.

According to Nisbett, in walking the streets while the rumour had been buzzing, he has heard persons making remarks as he passed like: ‘Me arm! How dey say he dead?!’

This media house wishes Nisbett all the best in his endeavours and personal well-being.

Front Page Photo: Public figure Winston ‘Zack’ Nisbett, a cultural preservationist (Spokesman Snap-September 2018)