BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 13th December 2019) –Police on St.Kitts are searching for two masked men seen on video recently robbing a supermarket at gunpoint.

Camera footage has shown that there were at least two children under the age of six were present during the broad day light armed robbery which happened about 4:50 p.m. on Friday 6th December 2019 in Basseterre.

Surveillance video shows the masked suspects dressed in camouflage leaving a vehicle which was driven onto the business place’s compound. At one point, one of the intruders is seen approaching the female cashier with a gun apparently demanding money from the cash register.

The cashier complies and the man is seen taking the money and stuffing into his pockets and collecting some of the cash that fell onto the floor before the other robber assisted him by taking up the cash pan, following which both men left the building.

Additionally, from the video footage, a young woman holding a child is seen moving out of the way near the cashier’s area when the masked men entered the supermarket while a second child who is seen underneath at the cash register’s area seated with an electronic device is moved away by the cashier while the robbers carried out their act.

Police investigations so far have revealed that two masked men entered a supermarket on the Island Main Road and demanded money from one of the cashiers.

“They had what appeared to be firearms. They also took a sum of cash from the cash register before fleeing the scene. No one was injured during the incident,” a police statement informed.

This media house understands that the business place robbed is Island Foods Centre located in the Camps community.

Persons with information about this incident are asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Department at the Basseterre Police Station by dialing 465-2241, their nearest Police Station or the crime hotline at 707.