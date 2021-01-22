BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 22nd January 202) – Local businessman Jeff Fraites, owner of Fraites & Sons Enterprises, is continuing his giving back ways to his alma mater the Joshua Obadiah Primary School (formerly Molineux Primary) with his freshest contribution being that in the area of cultural education and appreciation involving a newly-formed troupe.

On the morning of Thursday 21st January 2021 an audience of students, educators and members of the media gathered at the school’s compound in Molineux to see the folkloric performance of the David and Goliath troupe which saw students of grades 2 and 3 depicting the events of that popular Bible story.

A performance highlight as David (in the foreground) moves about before defeating Goliath who is chasing him (Spokesman Snap)

As gathered, the business’ sponsorship includes the students’ custom- made outfits and a performance banner.

Performance Coordinator, well-known Cultural Preservationist Winston ‘Zack’ Nisbett informed that the Ministry of Culture currently has cultural development programme in many primary schools.

He shared that the ministry is “dealing with a lot of the primary schools” and so he made the move to complement such “instead of waiting” by approaching Fraites “who instantaneously…did not hesitate. He said ‘Yes’.”

“It is imperative that we preserve our cultural heritage for prosperity and motivate and instill the culture amongst our youths which is important. The culture needs to be perpetuated and the Ministry of Culture has embarked on a project that is significant,” he stated.

Nisbett informed that the troupe’s first performance was at the Independence Square in Basseterre during a folklore event hosted by the Ministry of Culture during Sugar Mas 49, which he rated “excellent

When asked what he thought about the David and Goliath Troupe’s performance that morning at the school, Fraites replied: “I really enjoyed it. At a point I got emotional to see how David acted and with all that poetry and everything, and the movement. He amazed me. The entire troupe amazed me.”

Commenting on his giving back ways to his alma mater, he shared: “When it comes to Molineux Primary/ Joshua Obadiah Primary, I have benefited from this institution. In fact, my schooling started here along with some of my siblings so I didn’t hesitate once it is Joshua Obadiah –as we know it to be Molineux) Primary- I am in it, and I’ve been contributing for years at this institution.”

As it relates to keeping the culture alive in the school and generally through the youths of St.Kitts-Nevis, Fraites is of the view that: “I do think that it must get started in the schools. If it can be started in the Primary schools then it goes on; it will stay alive.”

Leaving a word of encouragement for the young cultural performers, he remarked: “First of all, I want to congratulate them on their performance and tell them to keep the faith, keep the spirit going, and you’ll go from strength to strength.”

The community businessman applauded De Doctor’s effort in what he has been doing as it relates culture over the years.

He, however, encourages Nisbett to provide training to carry on such.

“I’ve spoken to him about having someone trained so that they can carry it on because it has to go beyond us. We can only be here [on earth] for a limited time.”

Principal Suzette Cannonier pointed out that studies have shown that public-private partnership “helps to improve the quality of education and the efficiency of education as well and we’re so grateful that you [Fraites] came onboard and supported the school.”

She expressed gratitude to Fraites for having contributed collectively to sports, the computer lab facility and now culture at the school.

“…we understand the importance of culture, passing down our culture from one generation to another so I would like to thank Mr. Fraites for that great initiative and Mr. Zack Nisbett for preparing students,” she remarked.

Cannonier also thanked parents who worked with students as well as Nisbett for his involvement.

The troupe performers were: Lorencia Berry, Jahvon Monzac (David), Uzyun Matthew (Goliath), Micaela Delsol, Rosalio Allen (a drummer), Rondale Hobson, Jémarie Gardner, Raheem Duncan and Shantecia Wilson.