BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 27th August 2021)-Police on St.Kitts are investigating two separate fatal traffic accidents which have claimed the lives of young motorcycle riders.



A police statement issued on Tuesday 24th August 2021, revealed the autopsy results for the two victims following crashes in Cayon and St.Peter’s on Thursday 29th July and Wednesday 18th August 2021, respectively.



Dead are 24-year-old Ziron Roberts of Newton and 37-year-old Gavin Herbert of Lime Kiln.

Deceased: 24-year-old Ziron Roberts

Deceased: 37-year-old Gavin Herbert of Lime Kiln

The most recent fatal traffic accident involving Roberts occurred at Douglas Estate in St. Peter’s.



Investigations so far have revealed that sometime before midday, motor pickup PA7453 which is registered to the CABLE Company, but was being driven by Ronnel Fyfield of Cardin Avenue, was traveling from north to south on the main road at Douglas Estate.



Police say when he (Fyfield) reached the vicinity of the mango tree, he was making a right turn into Carifesta Village, Phase 1. A second vehicle was coming from the opposite direction along the Main Road and slowed down to give way to PA7453.



Roberts was riding motorcycle PA1426, and overtook the vehicle that slowed down and collided with the pickup. The District Medical Doctor arrived and pronounced Roberts dead at the scene.



Police say an autopsy performed on the body of Roberts on August 20 by Resident Pathologist Dr. Adrian Nuñez concluded that death was due to hypovolemic shock and multiple traumatic injuries as a result of a motor vehicular accident.



The fatal accident that occurred in Cayon involved motorcycle PA5745 which is owned by Chesen Glasgow of Challengers but was being ridden by Herbert who died two days after.



Police say investigations so far have revealed that sometime after 3 p.m., PA5745 was travelling from Basseterre to Cayon, and when he got in the vicinity of the junction at Spooners, he lost control of the motorcycle and collided with the curb wall.



Reportedly, in the process, Herbert hit a tree and the curb wall. He was transported to the JNF General Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on July 31.



An autopsy was performed on the body of Herbert on August 04, by Resident Pathologist, Dr. Adrian Nuñez concluded that death was due to intracerebral haemorrhage by severe head injury.