St. Kitts and Nevis’ Embassy in the Republic of China (Taiwan) donated today (January 5) 600 multi-purpose pens to the Joseph Nathaniel France (JNF) General Hospital. The pens can be used for hygienic purposes as they can be filled with hand sanitizer or alcohol-based solutions, which are valuable today in helping to curb the spread of infectious respiratory illnesses such as the flu and COVID-19.

H.E. DONYA FRANCIS POURS ALCOHOL INTO ONE OF THE PENS

Director of Health Institutions, Dr. Jenson Morton, was on hand to accept the donation from St. Kitts and Nevis’ Ambassador to Taiwan, H.E. Donya Francis.

Ambassador Francis said that although the donation was small, it was a significant one, especially realizing that COVID-19 has taught us all to be more protective of our health in particular where infectious diseases are concerned.

“On behalf of the Embassy of St. Kitts and Nevis in the Republic of China (Taiwan), I present these pens to the healthcare workers in St. Kitts to help reduce health institution-based infections,” he said.

“I look forward to establishing sister hospitals between the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis and Taiwan, seeking more training opportunities for healthcare workers and encouraging healthcare workers to study in Taiwan,” His Excellency Francis added.

Upon receiving the pens, Dr. Morton said that the donation was a “timely and appreciated gift” and that he was pleased that St. Kitts and Nevis Embassy saw it fit to partner with the JNF General Hospital.

Also, on hand to witness the handing over of the pens were the Director of Institutional Nursing Services, Kerry Williams-Tuckett; Assistant Director of Institutional Nursing Services, Mrs. Sandra Lestrade-Caines; Ms. Lindsey Maynard, Director of Operations at JNF General Hospital, and Ms. Gail Cranstoun, Operations Manager at JNF General Hospital.