–“The world is changing at breakneck speed. Technology continues to transform our lives in ways we could never have anticipated five years ago. Therefore, our diplomacy has to be focused, nimble, creative, and responsive. Our diplomats in the field must be fully seized of our national imperatives and still able to think on their feet. My government is prioritising practical international partnerships;” insisted the Honourable Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew.

He joined the Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil L Douglas, Foreign Minister in congratulating High Commissioner Isaac, for his work in actioning the decision of the government with respect to the recent formalisation of diplomatic relations between St. Kitts and Nevis and the Republic of Ireland. The government had prioritised this relationship with Ireland, an EU member state, as part of its strategy of deepening its international partnerships. The Foreign Minister also welcomed Ireland’s new Latin America and Caribbean (LAC) Strategy 2025, which creates tangible opportunities for small countries like St. Kitts-Nevis in the areas of higher education, renewable energy, climate mitigation, adaptation, and resilience. Ireland is one of the largest exporters of pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and software-related goods and services.





St. Kitts and Nevis’ High Commissioner to the UK and Northern Ireland, H.E. Dr. Kevin Isaac (In black suit)



Dr Douglas also congratulated High Commissioner Isaac, who was recently granted an audience of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn, where he presented Credentials as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of St. Kitts and Nevis to the Kingdom of Thailand. “It is important for our Federation to diversify its diplomatic relations, deepen international relationships, and build pragmatic partnerships that help advance our national goals. Thailand has excelled in the fields of hospitality, medical tourism and health, and wellness. We intend to work closely with public and private partners in Thailand in our efforts to make St. Kitts and Nevis more competitive in the services sector;” concluded FM Douglas.



In the next decade, Thailand’s economy is forecast to continue to grow at a steady pace, with total GDP increasing from USD 500 billion in 2022 to USD 860 billion in 2032. Noticeably, over the last four decades, Thailand made real progress in socio-economic development; transitioning from a low-income to an upper middle-income country in less than a generation. It is often cited as a development success story, with sustained strong growth and impressive poverty reduction.