BASSETERRE (25th November, 2020): St. Kitts & Nevis were recently recognized as one of the Caribbean’s best-kept secrets by Lonely Planet.



Editors noted that the twin-island nations have lovely beaches, plenty of land and water activities and a rich history. They also highlighted the local culture, which is known for welcoming, friendly people who love to be limin’.



Lonely Planet is a leading travel guide publisher with an eponymous magazine that publishes issues in the U.K and U.S. Their award-winning website provides travel guides, original ideas, practical tips and advice as well as news in the industry. The website averages over 12.9 million unique visitors every month reaching readers across our source markets in the U.S., U.K., and Canada.