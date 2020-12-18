BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 18th December 2020) – Reliable information gathered by this media house indicates that at a special conference hosted by the opposition St.Kitts-Nevis Labour Party on Sunday 13th December 2020 at the St.Kitts Marriott Resort in the year of its 88th annual occasion, delegates decided that the 2019 elected National Executive Committee would remain in place leading up to the 2021 Annual National Conference in May when the usual election, as well as other selection and nomination processes, is expected to be carried out.

In light of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Party’s yearly conference could not have taken place in the month of May earlier this year.

Party Chairman Dr. Terrance Drew, in addressing delegates ahead of the start of business/private session, pointed out that the Party has been guided by its constitution in arranging that conference this time of the year.

“We respect our constitution…I want people to understand that we don’t just make decisions; we follow the constitution and where we may not understand fully, we seek legal advice on how to proceed, and so we sought legal advice. Article 8 of our constitution 1 (a) speaks about our National Conference… ‘The Annual National Conference of the Party shall be convened on the third Sunday in May of each year or such other date and at such a place and time as may be fixed by the National Executive’.”

Dr. Drew added: “On the 10th of May, the National Executive made the decision following the constitution… to postpone the National Conference because of the extraordinary circumstances we were living under. In addition to that, a specific date at that time could not have been given because we did not know exactly when we would be allowed to meet again…”

At the Party’s May 2019 annual conference held at the St Kitts Marriott Resort, former Prime Minister Dr. Denzil L. Douglas was re-elected as Party Leader by delegates in attendance.

Dr. Douglas, who is the Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher 6, was first elected Leader in 1989.

In 2019, delegates also re-elected Marcella Liburd as Deputy Leader while

Dr. Terrance Drew was re-elected as Chairman and Diana Williams-Humphrey re-elected as the National Secretary.

The executive body also includes other positions such as Treasurer, Assistant Secretary, branch representatives from the eight constituencies and also a Young Labour representative.