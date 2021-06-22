BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Thursday 17th June 2021)- National Disaster Coordinator (NDC) of the NEMA National Emergency Management Agency and Chairman of the National COVID-19 Task Force Abdias Samuel is encouraging individuals to be prepared for the “dual hazard environment that we have at this moment.”
Speaking at the National Emergency Operation Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing on Wednesday 16th June 2021, he issued such caution in light of the ongoing pandemic coupled with the hurricane season.
“We have seen that the Atlantic hurricane basin has been showing some activity so it’s starting to indicate to us that we have to continue our preparedness measures so in this regard, I am appealing to individuals to continue to prepare as we are reaching the peak of the hurricane season that starts at the end of August and goes through the mid October so please continue to prepare so that we can be resilient in the dual hazard environment that we have at this moment,” Samuel advised.
Six (6) steps to take when preparing for Hurricane Season, as provided by NEMA are as follows:
- Check your roofs, walls, structure for vulnerabilities and begin to collect non-perishable goods, portable lights such as flash lights, batteries and clean receptacles for water storage
- Store additional medicines at home for long-term illnesses and other supplies in the event that you have to stay indoors for long periods, or that businesses such as pharmacies are impacted and remain closed
- Turn off all electronic equipment at the source during an event; Turn your refrigerator to the coldest setting leading into an impact
- Share emergency numbers with all members of your household and create a family plan to identify important activities such as where to reconnect after impact, if you are separated
- Keep a transistor or other portable radio device on hand to receive alerts and updates from the relevant authorities
- Remain indoors during and after an event, until the ALL CLEAR has been given by the Authorities. St.Kitts and Nevis Information Service – SKNIS
For more information, individuals are asked to contact NEMA at 466-5100 or log onto www.nema.kn or NEMA SKN on Facebook.