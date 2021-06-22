BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Thursday 17th June 2021)- National Disaster Coordinator (NDC) of the NEMA National Emergency Management Agency and Chairman of the National COVID-19 Task Force Abdias Samuel is encouraging individuals to be prepared for the “dual hazard environment that we have at this moment.”

Speaking at the National Emergency Operation Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing on Wednesday 16th June 2021, he issued such caution in light of the ongoing pandemic coupled with the hurricane season.

“We have seen that the Atlantic hurricane basin has been showing some activity so it’s starting to indicate to us that we have to continue our preparedness measures so in this regard, I am appealing to individuals to continue to prepare as we are reaching the peak of the hurricane season that starts at the end of August and goes through the mid October so please continue to prepare so that we can be resilient in the dual hazard environment that we have at this moment,” Samuel advised.

Six (6) steps to take when preparing for Hurricane Season, as provided by NEMA are as follows: