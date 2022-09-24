The Right Hon. Dr. Denzil Douglas, Minister of Foreign Affairs, continued his busy agenda on Thursday 22nd September with bilateral meetings with Saint Kitts and Nevis’ close partners.

Foreign Minister Dr. Douglas met with the Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Morocco, H.E. Mr. Nasser Bourita, in a productive bilateral meeting to discuss the advancement of the technical cooperation agenda as the foundation of bilateral relations.

Foreign Minister Bourita reminded that Morocco has offered a total of 20 scholarships per year for the people of Saint Kitts and Nevis to pursue tertiary education in Morocco. He also informed that despite the global shortages of fertilizer, Morocco will continue to make its annual contributions of fertilizer to the Ministry of Agriculture.

L-R: Foreign Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil Douglas; Foreign Minister of Morocco, H.E. Mr. Nasser Bourita

Foreign Minister Dr. Douglas welcomed the offers of scholarships and the contribution to our Agriculture Sector. He indicated that it signaled that the bilateral relationship was proving beneficial to the people and Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis. Saint Kitts and Nevis established diplomatic relations with Morocco in 2007 and signed a Technical Roadmap on the Cooperation Programme between the Kingdom of Morocco and Saint Kitts and Nevis for the period 2013 and 2015. Both Ministers concurred that the time is ripe to renew and expand this bilateral roadmap.

In another bilateral meeting, Foreign Minister Dr. Douglas met with his Serbian counterpart, Mr. Nikola Selakovic. After establishing diplomatic relations with Serbia in November 2018, the two countries have actively pursued areas of cooperation. Serbia has made scholarships available to the people of Saint Kitts and Nevis. Currently, there is one citizen of Saint Kitts and Nevis pursuing studies in Serbia. In addition to these scholarships, we are currently negotiating several technical cooperation agreements in the areas of agriculture, higher education and scientific research and tourism. Foreign Minister Dr. Douglas expressed to his counterpart that this momentum was indicative of the mutual intention to develop a strong and fruitful bilateral relationship.