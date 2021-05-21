Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 20, 2021 (RSCNPF): A group of sixteen (16) constables are currently sharpening their skills at a week-long Constable Advancement Training Course underway at the Police Training School. This is the second cohort for the series of training sessions.

The High Command of The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) launched the initiative on Monday, May 10, 2021, also with a group of sixteen Officers who received their certificates of completion on Friday, May 14. Presenters from within the force and invited facilitators cover several areas such as writing reports and taking statements, using the Crime Management System, case file preparation and law enforcement code of ethics. The purpose of the course is to further improve the performance of the Officers.

At a soft closing event for the initial exercise, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) with responsibility for Operations, Adolph Adams, made it clear that by the end of each training course the participants should meet his three expectations.

“I expect you to be involved in the advancement of your juniors. I expect you to be better Police Officers. I also expect you to assist your supervisor or manager in the running of your stations or departments,” ACP Adams said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Adolph Adams

He reminded the Officers of the aim of the training and urged them to be professional both on and off duty.

“Presence doesn’t come by dressing the best or looking the most beautiful. Presence comes by being the best police officer you can be…we want to see our Police Officers behaving more professionally. We want to see you handling yourselves well when you go out to the court. We want to see you able to fill out your case files. We want you to be able to deliver to the public.”



ACP Adams ended by letting the participants know that he was looking forward to seeing them progress in their careers. He added that the High Command was committed to using every opportunity to build the capacity of the men and women in the Force. He thanked them for their feedback on ways to improve the course and told them that the input would be considered when planning future training exercises.