BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Wednesday 6th May 2020) – A woman believed to be in her 60s who asked- via a social media post- that someone call the police in the aftermath of a robbery was allegedly hit by one of the three home intruders during the incident.

Police are investigating an incident in which Sue Woodard of Half Moon Bay was robbed and physically assaulted on Saturday 2nd May 2020.

Credible information received indicates that she was left with a swollen eye.

Reportedly, Woodard was in her home when three masked men entered and demanded money.

According to police, she resisted and was assaulted by one of them men. The assailants took a small sum of money, as well as a number of personal items and fled the scene.

This media house understands that at 7:48 PM on the night in question, Woodard placed the following message: “Help! I’ve just been robbed. They took my phone. Please call the police for me.”

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Persons with information about this incident are asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Department at the Basseterre Police Station by dialing 465-2241, the nearest police station or the crime hotline at 707.