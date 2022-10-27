The Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) has partnered with the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis to provide technical support to the Ministry of Sustainable Development, Environment, Climate Action and Constituency Empowerment, as well as the Ministry of Energy, to allow their delegation to participate in the United Nations Climate Change Conference commonly referred to as COP27.

His Excellency Ambassador Michael Lin, Resident Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to St. Kitts and Nevis, met with Ministers, the Hon. Dr. Joyelle Clarke and The Hon. Konris Maynard on Wednesday 26th October, 2022 to make the presentation. He wished the delegation much success and anticipates meeting the Team upon their return.

H.E. AMBASSADOR MICHAEL LIN AND HON. DR. JOYELLE CLARKE WITH SOME MEMBERS OF THE COP 27 DELEGATION

In response, Minister Maynard expressed satisfaction and requested that Ambassador Lin conveys to his government, the appreciation and the interest in continuing to unite efforts between both countries so as to further the relations of cooperation.

This is the largest delegation to ever attend a UN Climate Change Conference. The delegation includes Ministers Clarke and Maynard and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Environment Sharon Rattan; From the Department of Environment, Cheryl Jeffers, Conservation Officer; Derionne Edmeade, Environmental Education Officer and Nydia Taylor, Finance Officer; From Nevis, there are Sebastian Manners, Physical Planning Officer and Cordiesere Walters, Youth Development Officer.

COP27 will be hosted in Egypt from November 6-18, 2022.