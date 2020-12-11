BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Friday 11th December 2020) – The St. Kitts-Nevis Tennis Association on the morning of Monday 7th December 2020 served its final event for 2020, the RAMS-sponsored Junior Tennis Camp, at the Warner Park Tennis facility.



The one-week camp is geared to provide young players between the ages of 8-18 with the basic skills in tennis.



In officially opening the camp, RAMS Group of Companies, General Manager Hamir Sabnani told the near 50 participants that his company is always willing to enable young people with the necessary skills that would enable them to remain fit and healthy.



He implored young people to take up a hobby that would ensure that they remain socially active in their lives.



“The reason that we at RAMS agree to sponsor events like these is because we really believe in you and the growth of this Federation, whether it be in sports, business or whatever it is that you do,” Sabnani disclosed.



Walwyn Chiverton, Vice President of the St. Kitts-Nevis Tennis Association, underscored the importance of the event, pointing out that it is geared towards the long-term development of the young players in the Federation.



He explained that the Association is looking to enhance the skills of those who would have learnt the basics and those who are now learning, with the aim of building the next representative for St Kitts and Nevis in the international arena.





“This is an initiative that has been undertaken by the St. Kitts-Nevis Tennis Association because we believe in having this a grass-root programme developed so that in the years to come we will see some of you on the junior circuit and even perhaps on the world stage,” Chiverton said.



The Vice President thanked the parents for their support towards the Association by having their children be present.



As part of its overall long-term strategy, the SKNTA has placed more emphasis on the development of junior players.



In fact, as part of its strategy going forward, the SKNTA will host a number of junior programmes and events, including the International J5 Tournament, to give local players exposure to competitive tennis.



The 2020 edition of Liamuiga Oualie J5 World Tour event was cancelled after the International Tennis Federation (ITF) pulled the plug on this year’s calendar due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Information provided by: The St. Kitts-Nevis Tennis Association