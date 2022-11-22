The Cabinet Ministers met under the Chairmanship of the Prime Minister, The Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, on Monday 21st November 2022 and made several key decisions to improve the welfare of our people.

The Cabinet of Ministers held discussions with the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis on a loan programme to provide financing for micro, small and medium-sized businesses to overcome temporary liquidity challenges and continue operating or restart operations. The St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party-led Administration welcomes this loan programme which will serve to complement its continuing COVID-19 Recovery and Relief Plans for the people of St. Kitts and Nevis and alleviate the financial difficulties of many micro, small and medium-sized business owners. The Cabinet approved the appointment of 3 new marriage officers, namely: Reverend Othneil Daly of the Charlestown Methodist Church, Reverend Andrine Joseph of the Methodist Church (St. Kitts Circuit), and Pastor Alberto Mitrell of the Church of God of Prophecy.

The Cabinet wishes them all well in this new area of their service.