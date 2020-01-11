BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 10th January 2020)- Almost one month since he was last seen publicly on a college campus , police have yet to track down the whereabouts a 21-year-old male Kittitian named Charlvin Marks in a missing person investigation.

Police say the Verchild’s Heights resident was last seen at about 6:30 p.m. on Thursday 19th December 2019 at the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College wearing a black sweater and a black sweat pants, with a backpack on his back and a t-square in his hand.

Marks’ is described to have a dark skin complexion with black hair and black eyes. Furthermore, he has a medium build with features of a scar on the center of the nose and facial hair.

Police issued the missing person poster on Monday 30th December 2019. Up to press time yesterday (Thursday), there was no update in this matter.

Anyone who has any information regarding marks’ whereabouts are asked to please contact the criminal investigation department at 465-2241 or the nearest police station.