BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 14th May 2021)- In light of an illegal entry to the island via a fishing boat, Superintendent Cromwell Henry, member of the National COVID-19 Task Force, has pointed out that unprotected and porous beaches around the island is the greatest entry threat as it relates to increased risk of community spread of the virus.

On Thursday 13th May 2021, police gave an update that a man who is a national of St.Kitts-Nevis, who entered the island on Tuesday 11th May, was found in a house in the Buckley’s Development area sometime after 3 a.m. (on 13th May).

Police say the individual has been placed at a government-designated quarantine site and is under guard.

Superintendent Henry reportedly disclosed on Thursday afternoon that the COVID-19 test result for the suspect was negative and that he will be tested again at the end of fourteen (14) days.

Meanwhile, this media house understands that charges are expected to be laid against the individual.

The search for the man began on 11th May , after the police received information about 10:30am that a fishing vessel landing at Lime Kiln Bay and an individual with a suitcase getting off the vessel and running into the Lime Kiln/Village area.

The vessel was taken into custody by The St. Kitts and Nevis Coast Guard. Investigations so far have revealed that it was stolen in Antigua and Barbuda on May 10.

“Our Medical Chief of Staff [Dr. Cameron Wilkinson] has always said that we can go into community spread as long as our borders are open and persons are entering from COVID-19 hot spots. Our borders include the unprotected and porous beaches around the island; this is where our greatest threat lies. Persons entering the country via this avenue do not follow any of the prescribed protocols and this puts the country at greater risk for community spread,” said Superintendent at the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) COVID-19 Briefing held on Wednesday 12th March 2021 following which he revealed that police were conducting an investigation.

“Our investigation so far has revealed that the vessel was stolen in Antigua the night before. This has led us to believe that the individual possibly came from Antigua. We are well aware of the COVID-19 situation in Antigua, with respect to community spread. This has raised concern for us as we do not know the COVID-19 status of this person who has now integrated into our society,” he stated also.