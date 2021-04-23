BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Friday 23rd April 2021)- St.Kitts and Nevis’ Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris has labelled “fake news” a 43-page document circulating via social media addressed to him from the International Tribunal related to an order to “cease and desist” COVID vaccinations, dated 18th March 2021.



A statement published by the government’s media outlet SKNIS (St.Kitts Information Services) on Wednesday 21st April 2021 highlighted his response on this matter which the document claimed was an “emergency injunction.”



Part of the document read: “Pursuant to the Tribunal’s final Order of November 29, 2020 and its Universal Jurisdiction under Natural and Common Law, under articles 6 and 7 of the International Criminal Court Statute banning Genocide and Crimes Against Humanity, and under 18 USC 1091.”



According to PM Harris: “We have no matter before the ICC neither are we a party to any matter therefore no judgment nor order can be given with regard to St.Kitts-Nevis. The Benavides of the purported ICC document currently in circulation on social media has yet to be confirmed. The office of the Prime Minister is not in receipt of or has officially been made aware of any document related to this matter. Further, the World Health Organisation, the relevant international body which oversees all health- related matters in the UN has approved the use and administering of the AstraZeneca vaccine since April 2021.”

He continued: “It must be highlighted that the document in circulation speaks to a judgment or order in November 2020 at a time when no country in the hemisphere was engaged in any COVID-19 vaccination programme. This significantly diminishes the credibility of the purported document. I would encourage all to check and verify before accepting as facts, these types of information being peddled in this era of fake news.”

Photo: Screenshot image of the document