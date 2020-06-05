BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 5th June 2020)- A physically challenged young man was one of two individuals left seriously injured in the aftermath of a recent ATV-omnibus crash that took place on Wellington Road.

Curious onlookers check out the accident site in the area blocked off with police yellow tape (Spokesman Snap)

According to credible information reaching this media house, that individual is one-legged and that he was the driver of the four-wheeler ATV (All-Terrain Vehicle).

Police are investigating the traffic accident that occurred in the vicinity of the Seven Day Adventist Church and Rendezvous Bar on Friday 29th June 2020 sometime after 2 PM.

Reportedly, the accident involved omnibus H3874 which is owned and was driven by Mark Archibald of Lodge Village and ATV P3431 which was driven by Javid Browne of Newtown while Raheem Patrick of Shadwell was the pillion (passenger) rider on the ATV.

Police further inform that the circumstances are that Archibald was traveling eastward along Wellington Road when Browne came out of the stop at Branch Street and both vehicles collided.

Browne and Patrick were taken to the Joseph N. France General Hospital via ambulance. Patrick sustained several injuries and is warded in a critical condition, while Browne suffered a broken leg.

Videos at the scene of the accident have circulated social media-particularly Facebook and Whatsapp- showing the hurt ATV occupants with the driver in one spot while the passenger close to the bus.

In one of the videos, a female could be seen and heard asking individuals to assist in getting the passenger from slightly beneath the bus.

This media house arrived on the scene after the ambulance left. A tow truck was used to remove the bus from the scene.

Further details reaching this media house indicates that well-known medical practitioner Dr. Terrance Drew-who happened to be close by- was a first responder to the accident site.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.