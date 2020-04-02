BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 2nd April 2020) – Family households are being encouraged to let only one member of the family to do the shopping during the coronavirus curfew days.

Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris, in his address to the nation yesterday (Thursday 2nd April 2020), said persons stay at home except in special circumstances.

“You should stay at home except in special circumstances. Let me repeat – you should stay at home except in special circumstances. We realize that some people will be without food and necessary medicine and medical supplies, and on Friday and on the next day, Saturday, between the hours of 6:00am to 7:00pm, a limited or restricted curfew will allow persons to go to supermarkets and pharmacies, to restock on the necessities of life.”

He continued: “If you need to buy food or medicine, we encourage that only one member of a household leave the residence to do so; that you prepare a list of your food items and avoid unnecessary shopping and frequent visits to the supermarkets. As has been reported in a prior broadcast, there is adequate food available at this time and for the foreseeable future.”

Dr. Harris says those who live in rural areas are further encouraged to purchase your food items in your local community shops and therefore lessen any congestion that could take place if you were to travel to the city center.

“I urge those of you who must leave your homes to do your tasks and return to your homes in the quickest time possible. If you do have to go out, the Regulations require you to, and you must, practice social or physical distancing. You should maintain a physical distance of at least six feet (6 ft.) in or outside of any business place that you must visit. Everyone is encouraged to wear a face mask, which covers their nose and mouth.”