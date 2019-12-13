Workers (People), Romans 13:1 says ‘Let every soul be subject to the governing authorities.

Hello! Listen to this: In many parts of the world when you are walking in a food store to pick up meat or milk, you do so with confidence that both items are free of contamination (impure) and that the label on the package is accurate (representing the truth). The kind of product reliability (able to be trusted) was not developed overnight.

Many years ago, we would have had no guarantee of either freshness or truth in labelling. Since then, governments have passed laws to help protect the consumer by assuring the quality of products from food to perfume; they required standardized labelling and strict safety tests, and so I too need it when it comes to Occupational safety and Health at the workplaces. Chaos (confusion) would reign without it.

I am saying laws must be enforced to safeguard the health and well-being of the workers and the public in a day when government is often severely criticized.

I will stop here for now and move on to toxic (poison). Hello! There are large numbers of chemicals with which particular care needs to be taken too prevent them from having harmful effects on workers. Listen to this: The major discipline of Occupational Hygiene exists to develop the methods necessary to control exposure to these chemicals possibly over as long a period as the lifetime of a plant operator. This is of fundamental (essential) importance to workers’ safety.

The effects of toxic chemicals when considering major hazards. On the other hand are quite different and are concerned with acute (severe) exposure during and soon after a major accident rather than with long term chronic (disease) exposure.

Workers (People), consider the use and storage of toxic chemicals often in very large quantities which if released would disperse with wind and have the potential to kill or injure people living many hundreds of miles away from the plant and being unable to find shelter.

I am closing now. All that I have written, I leave with you workers (people). The toxicity of chemicals is commonly determined by using four (4) major methods. These are (1) incident studies (2) epidemiological studies (3) animal experiments and (4) microorganism tests.

Despite their obvious value these methods, all suffer from weaknesses but don’t forget which mean that caution and ‘Awareness’ should be exercised.

*Note Well* Realize what you really want; it stops you from chasing butterflies and put you to work digging gold.

Thank you.